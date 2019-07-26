Khwaja will be available for Ashes, says Tim Paine

Dubai [UAE], July 26 (ANI): Australia's Test captain Tim Paine believes that opening batsman Usman Khawaja will be available for the first Ashes Test against England.

Khawaja, who suffered a hamstring injury in Australia's last game against South Africa in the round-robin stage of the World Cup, is cent per cent fit and will be available for the selection.

"He's 100 per cent. He was running a little bit between the wickets, not at full intensity. But Usman has been playing a lot of cricket, he has been over here for months. It wasn't ideal he didn't play in this game, but I think he's going to be fit and available for selection next week," ICC quoted Paine as saying.

The 34-year-old wicket-keeper batsman Paine praised the pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc who scalped 43 wickets in the 2017-18 Ashes at home.

"Both bowled really well today. Every time Josh has bowled in a match, he has got better and better he is going to be a key bowler for us at stages during this Ashes," Paine said.



"Starcy is coming off a lot of white-ball cricket. It takes a little bit of time to adjust. But he'll be working hard next week. When he's on a song, he will be playing a huge role in these Ashes," Paine concluded.

Australia's squad for the Ashes is to be announced later today. Australia will play against England in the first Ashes Test on July 26. (ANI)

