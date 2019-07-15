Kids, don't take up sport: James Neesham after England win World Cup on boundary countback rule

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): England won the World Cup, while New Zealand won the world. If a third category is added it would be - James Neesham won the hearts!

The Kiwi batting all-rounder in a tweet expressed his pain and asked kids not to take up the sport, referring to the result based on the boundary countback rule and the aftermath of psychological distress.

Neesham further urged the youngsters to take up careers like baking and enjoy life happily.

"Kids, don't take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy," Neesham tweeted.



The final between England and New Zealand at the Lord's on July 14 was one for the ages as the match did not have a winner after 50-over and super over action. In the end, England were announced as the champions as they had hit more boundaries, 26, as compared to New Zealand's 17 boundaries in the match.

Netizens praised the fight New Zealand displayed and the way Neesham and Martin Guptill almost won the match in the super over. Chasing 15 runs, the Kiwi batsmen could only manage to equal the total as Guptill fell short while completing the double.

A Twitter user replied Neesham, saying he did everything right and played like a champion when he hit six to Jofra Archer.

"I shouted my lungs off when you hit that 6 in the super over. You did everything right , you played like champs , you are my champions," a user said.



Another fan wrote that New Zealand won the billions of hearts with its sportsmanship and integrity. The user also slammed the ICC rule and called it inexplicable and illogical.

"Dear Neesham, You & your team might have lost the Cup, but you won billions of hearts thru your team's amazing sportsmanship & integrity! No wonder your team is the most favourite one in cricketing globe! #ICCRules are inexplicable & illogical; bad marketing for the game!" the fan said.



"Sorry it had to end like this, the blackcaps specially your leader williamson is an inspiration for cricket lovers world over, you guys are nothing less than true champions," a user tweeted.



"I would rather die at young age by heart attack watching that six you hit off Archer in super over! It's worth," a user said.



A fan said that New Zealand inspired a generation to play cricket. The user, however, acknowledged the match can be cruel at times.

"What you guys did today is going to Inspire A Generation to play this beautiful sport which can be cruel at times like today," the fan said.



