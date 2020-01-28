Kieron Pollard set to join Northamptonshire for Vitality Blast

Northampton [UK], Jan 28 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is set to join Northamptonshire for the middle stages of the 2020 Vitality Blast, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Pollard is excited to play in the Vitality Blast as he is looking forward to the "action-packed" tournament.

"Now with the visa criteria permit, I see this as a wonderful opportunity to be back in England again playing in the action-packed Vitality Blast tournament. I want to thank Northants for welcoming me to their group of exciting players," the club's official website quoted Pollard as saying.

"I know they have some amazing fans and I look forward to entertaining them and bringing more success to the club," he said.

Pollard has played 499 T20s, more than any other player in world cricket.

Head Coach David Ripley praised Pollard saying that he is an "absolute competitor".

"I have spoken to many people about Kieron and the biggest factor you get from everyone is that he is a winner. He got a fantastic record in winning T20 comps and he is just an absolute competitor," Ripley said.

"It helps the teams he plays for that he can bowl the big overs, field in key positions and whack it out of any cricket ground in the world," he added. (ANI)

