Kind of thing legends are made of: Pat Cummins lauds Warner for double ton in 100th Test

Melbourne [Australia], December 28 (ANI): Australian skipper Pat Cummins heaped praise on teammate and veteran opener David Warner after he scored a double ton in his 100th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Aussie opener silenced critics and went on a record-breaking spree, delighting a packed MCG with a double hundred against South Africa in the second Test of three-match series.

Cummins took to Instagram to show his appreciation for the heroics in his landmark Test.

"200* in his 100th Test, kind of thing legends are made of! Just the latest chapter in an incredible career. Congratulations @davidwarner31, hopefully some more runs in you tomorrow after sleeping in the ice bath tonight," said Cummins in his post.



In his 100th Test match, Warner delighted the crowd to the fullest and made a return to form on the most special occasion possible. He scored an unbeaten 200 off 255 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes.

He could not add anything to his score after being retired hurt as he was dismissed on very first ball he faced on day three by pacer Anrich Nortje.

Warner scored his third double-century and became the first Australian player ever to score a double-century on his 100th Test. He is overall the second batter to hit a double century on his 100th Test, with Joe Root of England being the first one to do so.

He also completed 17,000 runs in international cricket on Tuesday.

Now, in 340 international matches and across 421 innings, Warner has 17,023 runs at an average of 43.09. He has a total of 45 international centuries and 85 half-centuries and the best individual score of 335*.

He is the fifth-highest run scorer for Australia in international cricket. The highest run-scorer for Australia in international cricket is Ricky Ponting. He has scored 27,368 runs at an average of 45.84. He has scored 70 tons and 146 half-centuries for the Aussies.

Coming to the match, Australia's first innings is in progress and have a massive 350-plus run lead over Proteas.

Earlier, put to bat first by Australia, South Africa was bundled out for 189 runs. After the Proteas were down at 67/5, wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (52) and Marco Jansen (59) put on a 112-run partnership to stabilise the innings.

All-rounder Cameron Green was the pick of the bowlers for Aussies, taking 5/27. This is his first-ever five-wicket haul in Tests. Mitchell Starc took two wickets while Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon took a wicket each. (ANI)