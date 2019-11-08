Kings XI Punjab trade R Ashwin to Delhi Capitals

London [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab has traded Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals.

Also part of the deal is Karnataka spinner J Suchith, who the Capitals have offered to Kings XI as part of the exchange for Ashwin. Suchith was signed as a replacement in IPL 2019 at his base price of INR 20 lakh.

The IPL Governing Council will now have to ratify the deal, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Ashwin is an asset to the side as he can bowl in the powerplay, dry up runs in the middle overs, and restrict batsmen at the death.

Overall, he has taken 125 wickets in 139 IPL matches at an economy rate of 6.79, which is the best among all Indian bowlers with 50-plus wickets in the competition.

For India, he has played 111 ODIs in which he scalped 150 wickets while in the T20Is he has 52 dismissals.

In the last edition of the IPL, Capitals finished in the top four while Punjab ended on the sixth spot on the points table. (ANI)

