Kiren Rijiju pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): On the occasion of Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday paid tributes to the legendary hockey player.
Rijiju paid respects at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium named after the Olympian. Chand's birth anniversary is observed as National Sports Day in the country.
"Today everybody knows that National Sports Day is on the day of Dhyan Chand's birthday. He was our pride for a long time. He was the first Indian to go global and made India proud. He was known as the hockey wizard. I'm extremely delighted and feel proud today that all the former Olympian hockey players together paid tribute to Chand," Rijiju told reporters.
Rijiju said that 'Fit India Movement' that will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will develop India as a sporting powerhouse.
"I urged every Indian to join the 'Fit India Movement' which is going to be launched by PM Narendra Modi. We will develop a sports culture and fitness movement in India. We are a great sporting country but need to have a sporting powerhouse. We have to make sports as a way of life. To begin this movement on the birthday of Chand is the best tribute we can pay to him," he added.
Chand was born in 1905 and was known for his magical hockey skills. He was part of the Indian hockey team which struck gold in the Olympics of 1928, 1932, and, 1936. (ANI)

