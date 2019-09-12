Kiren Rijiju urges cricketers to promote Fit India movement

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday urged cricketers to promote Fit India movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

An event was organised in which a stand was unveiled after Indian skipper Virat Kohli's name in the Arun Jaitley stadium, earlier known as Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

"Prime Minister recently launched fit India movement and through this stage, I want to urge cricketers that you should spread Fit India movement everywhere so everyone in India stays healthy," Rijiju said while addressing the gathering.

Rijiju also said that naming the stadium after Jaitley was a "good tribute" to the former president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

The entire team was present during the event. DDCA president Rajat Sharma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also graced the event.

Conceived and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29, Fit India Movement pays tribute to one of India's greatest sports persons Major Dhyanchand. (ANI)

