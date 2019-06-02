Kiwi opener Martin Guptill lauds team's bowling attack

Dubai [UAE], June 2 (ANI): New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill was all praise for his team's bowlers and said the team has a quality bowling attack who can exploit the conditions quite regularly.

His remarks come after New Zealand's thumping win over Sri Lanka by ten wickets in their opening World Cup match on Saturday.

"I think the beauty about our guys is they can exploit those conditions quite regularly. We put the ball in the right areas enough today to get the rewards up front. I think winning the toss worked in our favour a wee bit," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Guptill as saying on Saturday.

"Even if we had been put in this morning, I think we still would've played with the positive intent that we had this afternoon. It may not have come off, but we still would've gone out there and tried to play as positively as possible," he added.

The Kiwis bundled out Sri Lanka for 136 runs on the board and the team chased down the target with ten wickets in hand and with more than 200 balls to spare. Guptill played an unbeaten knock of 78 runs whereas his opening partner Colin Munro scored 58 runs.

Guptill said it is nice to have a good net run-rate from the very start and he hopes the team can carry forward the momentum.

"It's always nice to have a healthy run rate at the start of a tournament. Once we had them seven, eight down it was, try and knock them over as quick as possible and then knock the runs off as quickly as possible as well. We've got a healthy run rate at the moment, so hopefully we can take it through the rest of the tournament," Guptill said.

"I guess you want to build that momentum early, and today we did that. Our bowlers put the ball in the right areas and made it difficult for Sri Lanka to really get a big start on. If we bowl first in the next few games, we can hopefully continue to do that and make it difficult for the guys to score. Then if we can come out and play with a bit of freedom like we did this afternoon with the bat, I think we'll have a pretty successful tournament," he added.

New Zealand next takes on Bangladesh in their second World Cup match at the Oval on June 5. (ANI)

