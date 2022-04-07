KKR's Pat Cummins smashes joint-fastest fifty in IPL history

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins on Wednesday smashed the joint-fastest fifty in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Cummins achieved this feat during the clash against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, at the MCA Stadium, Pune. The pacer scored a blistering half-century in just 14 balls and equalled the record of KL Rahul, who achieved the same milestone in 2018 against the Delhi Capitals.

The destructive half-century by Cummins helped KKR in defeating MI by five wickets. Apart from Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer also played anchored innings of 50 runs off 41 balls, to help KKR in chasing the target of 162 in just 16 overs.

Earlier, a crucial 83-run partnership by Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma helped MI reach 161/4. For KKR, Cummins scalped two wickets, whereas Varun Chakaravarthy and Umesh Yadav took one wicket each.

With this win, KKR registered their third win of IPL 2022. On the other hand, MI are yet to open their account on the points tally, as they suffered their fourth consecutive loss. (ANI)