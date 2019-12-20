KL Rahul appointed as skipper of Kings XI Punjab

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): India opening batsman KL Rahul was on Thursday appointed as the skipper of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Rahul has replaced Ravichandran Ashwin as the skipper of the side. Prior to the auction, Kings XI Punjab had decided to part ways with Ashwin and they traded him to Delhi Capitals.

Rahul has been in tremendous form recently as he managed to score a century in the recent second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies.

In the auction, Kings XI Punjab bought nine players and solidified their lineup.

The side has managed to bag Glenn Maxwell (INR 10.75 crore), Sheldon Cottrell (8.50 crore), Chris Jordon (3 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (2 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (55 lakh), Deepak Hooda (50 lakh), James Neesham (50 lakh), Tajinder Dhillon (20 lakh) and Ishan Porel (20 lakh).

In the auction, Australia's pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 15.5 crore while Piyush Chawla was the most expensive Indian player as he was purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 6.75 crore. (ANI)

