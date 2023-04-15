KL Rahul completes 4,000 runs in Indian Premier League career

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter KL Rahul completed 4,000 runs in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on Saturday.

The Indian batter accomplished this milestone during his side's IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at his side's home arena of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

KL Rahul finally found some form in the match. He scored 74 off 56 balls consisting of eight fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 132.14.

In his 114-match IPL career, which has seen him represent Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad currently Lucknow Super Giants, he has scored 4,044 runs at an average of 47.02 and a strike rate of 135.16. He has scored four centuries and 32 fifties in his IPL career, with the best individual score of 132*.

His average of 47.02 is also the highest by any batter in IPL history.



He is also the fastest batter to reach the accomplishment, doing so in just 105 innings. Next to him are players like: Chris Gayle (112 innings), David Warner (114 innings), Virat Kohli (128 innings) and AB de Villiers (131 innings).

His 2020 season with Punjab Kings was his most successful with the bat. He scored 670 runs in 14 matches at an average of 55.83. He scored one century and five fifties in that tournament and his runs came at a strike rate of 129.34. His best score in that edition of IPL was 132*. Rahul won the 'Orange Cap' for scoring most runs in that season.

KL Rahul is the 14th-highest run-scorer in IPL history. Notably, the highest-run scorers in IPL history are: Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) who has scored 6,838 runs in 227 matches at an average of 36.76 and a strike rate of 129.65. He has scored five centuries and 47 half-centuries in his IPL career, with the best score of 113. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings, 6,477 runs in 210 matches at an average of 35.98, with two centuries and 49 fifties), David Warner (Delhi Capitals, 6,109 runs in 167 games at an average of 42.13 and a strike rate of 139.63 with four centuries and 48 fifties), Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians, 5,966 runs in 230 matches at an average of 30.28 with one century and 41 fifties) and Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings, 5,528 runs at an average of 32.51 with one century and 39 fifties in 205 matches).

Coming to the match, LSG posted 159/8 in their 20 overs after being put to bat first by PBKS. Kyle Mayers (29), Krunal Pandya (18) and Marcus Stoinis (15) made some notable contributions for their side.

Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, taking 3/31 in his four overs. Kagiso Rabada also took 2/34 in his four overs. Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza and Harpreet Brar took one scalp each.

PBKS innings is currently in progress.

Brief Scores: LSG: 159/8 (KL Rahul 74, Kyle Mayers 29, Sam Curran 3/31) against PBKS. (ANI)

