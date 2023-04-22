KL Rahul completes 7,000 runs in T20 cricket, becomes fastest Indian player to do so

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): India and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter KL Rahul reached the 7,000 run mark in T20 cricket on Saturday.

The batter accomplished this milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Gujarat Titans in Lucknow.

In the match, KL scored 68 off 61 balls. His knock consisted of eight boundaries. His runs came at a strike rate of 111.48.

In 210 matches and 197 innings, KL has scored 7,054 runs at an average of 42.49. He has scored six centuries and 61 fifties in the format, with the best score of 132*. His strike rate in T20 is 136.20.

In 72 T20Is for India, Rahul has scored 2,265 runs at an average of 37.75. He has scored two centuries and 22 half-centuries at the international level in the format, with the best score of 110*. He has scored runs at a strike rate of 139.12.

In 116 IPL matches, a tournament in which he has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and LSG, he has scored 4,151 runs at an average of 47.17 and a strike rate of 134.55. He has four centuries and 33 half-centuries in IPL, with the best score of 132*.

Rahul is the fastest Indian to reach the milestone, reaching there in just 197 innings. Virat Kohli (212 innings), Shikhar Dhawan (246 innings), Suresh Raina (251 innings) and Rohit Sharma (268 innings) are behind him.



His 2020 season with Punjab Kings was his most successful with the bat. He scored 670 runs in 14 matches at an average of 55.83. He scored one century and five fifties in that tournament and his runs came at a strike rate of 129.34. His best score in that edition of IPL was 132*. Rahul won the 'Orange Cap' for scoring the most runs in that season.

Coming to the match, GT put on a respectable total of 135/6 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. Knocks from Wriddhiman Saha (47 in 37 balls with six fours) and skipper Hardik Pandya (66 in 50 balls with two fours and four sixes) helped their side reach a modest total.

Krunal Pandya was the leading bowler for LSG, with a spell of 2/16 in four overs. Marcus Stoinis took 2/20 in his three overs. Naveen-ul and Amit took a wicket each.

In the chase of 136 runs, Kyle Mayers (24) and KL were taking the side in the right direction with a 55-run opening stand. However, LSG batters lost their path and wickets in the final five overs, failing to get their 30 runs in these overs. With four wickets falling in the final over on four successive balls, including two run-outs, LSG ended at 128/7 in their 20 overs, seven runs short of the target.

Noor Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for GT in their seven-run win, taking 2/18 in his four overs. Mohit Sharma took 2/17 in his three overs. Rashid Khan also got one wicket.

Mohit Sharma was given the 'Man of the Match' for holding his nerves to deliver an incredible final over.

With this win, GT is in the fourth position in the points table with four wins and two losses and a total of eight points. LSG is at the second spot with four wins and three losses and a total of eight points.

Brief Scores: GT: 135/6 (Hardik Pandya 66, Wriddhiman Saha 47, Krunal Pandya 2/16) won against LSG: 128/7 (KL Rahul 68, Kyle Mayers 24, Noor Ahmed 2/18). (ANI)

