KL Rahul is India's very own Swiss knife: Mohammad Kaif

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Hailing KL Rahul's antics on the field, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif compared the cricketer to a 'Swiss knife'.

Kaif highlighted the versatility of Rahul, saying that the player can do anything on the cricket field right now.

Rahul played a knock of 88 runs in the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand to take India's score past the 340-run mark.

"Opens the innings, Keeps wickets, Stands in as captain, Now finishes big for his team, KL Rahul is Team India's very own Swiss knife #NZvIND," Kaif tweeted.



Rahul has been in remarkable form as he also took the Man of the Series award after scoring 224 runs in the recently concluded T20I series against the Kiwis.

Shreyas Iyer and Rahul played knocks of 103 and 88, respectively, to help India post 347/4 against New Zealand in the ongoing first ODI.

Rahul, who came in to bat at number five provided the much-needed impetus to the innings. He along with Iyer put on a stand of 136 runs for the fourth wicket. (ANI)

