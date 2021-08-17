KL Rahul looking 'every morning' to see if his name is permanently at Lord's honours boards or not

London [UK], August 17 (ANI): KL Rahul who was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant 129 runs in the second Test at Lord's Cricket Ground is 'looking every morning' at honours boards to see if his name has been put there permanently or not.

Rahul's century in India's first innings helped visitors in defeating England by 151 runs and took a crucial 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series on Monday.



At the start of the final day, England looked favourites to win the match. But Bumrah and Shami showed class with the bat, and then an epic bowling performance sealed the deal for the visitors. England battled hard, but their top order failures proved their downfall, and they have got a lot of soul searching to do after being steamrolled for just 120 in the second innings. With this win, India took the 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

"I've been looking at it every morning to see if they've put it on permanently. They haven't - it's still a temporary piece of paper (name on the honours boards)," Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

"To put on 360 on the board was really crucial, very happy. Been here for a couple of months now and been working really hard on our skills. Even in the first game at Trent Bridge, the batsmen have shown a lot of discipline. That's what you expect with two competitive teams - great skills, and a few words as well. We don't mind some banter. You go after one of our guys and all XI of us will come back," the man of the match of the second Test added. (ANI)

