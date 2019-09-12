India batsman KL Rahul
India batsman KL Rahul

KL Rahul out, Shubman Gill in as India announce Test squad for South Africa series

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Thursday announced India squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.
KL Rahul, who struggled during the West Indies Test series, failed to find a spot in the squad while Shubman Gill has been named in it.
The chief selector, MSK Prasad, said that they want to give Rohit Sharma an opportunity to open the innings in Tests.
"Want to give Rohit Sharma an opportunity to open the innings in Tests - MSK Prasad," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.
India will play three-match Test series against South Africa, starting from October 2.
India's squad for three Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.
The committee also named the Board President's XI team for a three-day warm-up game to be played in Vizianagaram beginning September 26.
Board President's XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, AR Easwaran, Karun Nair, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav. (ANI)

