KL Rahul tests positive for COVID-19, likely to miss T20I series against WI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies, India opening batter KL Rahul on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly informed about Rahul after the Board's Apex Council meeting in Mumbai.

India and West Indies will square off in three one-day internationals (ODIs) from July 22 to July 27. The five-match T20I series will start on July 29 and will conclude on August 7.

Rahul, who underwent surgery recently and had resumed his training at the NCA in Bengaluru, was named in the T20I squad against West Indies and was supposed to take a fitness test in a couple of days.



After being tested positive for COVID-19, it is unlikely for the opening batter to travel to the West Indies.

On the other hand, Team India arrived in Trinidad on Wednesday for the white-ball series against West Indies.

India has announced its squad for both ODI and T20I series. Senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are missing from both squads.

India's squad for three ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

