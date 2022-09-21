KL Rahul third-fastest to score 2000 T20I runs, achieves feat in Mohali

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 20 (ANI): Indian star opener KL Rahul on Tuesday reached the 2000 run mark in T20 internationals and became the third fastest batter to do so.

The Indian opener accomplished the feat in the first T20I against Australia at the Mohali ground.

KL scored a half-century and played a crucial inning of 55 runs in 35 deliveries, smashing three sixes and four boundaries. The batter was instrumental in India posing a mammoth score against Australia as he helped India recover quick blows sustained in the powerplay.

His inning of 55 runs helped him get into the 2000-run club in T20 internationals.

He took his total tally of runs to 2018 from 58 innings which has two hundreds and 18 half-centuries. Rahul averages almost 40 and has a strike rate in excess of 141.



The stylish opener also became the third fastest to 2000 runs, behind Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. Kohli got to the milestone in 52 innings while Babar got to it in 56 innings.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma holds the record of most runs in T20 internationals, scoring 3631 runs in 129 innings with the highest score of 118. He has scored four centuries and 28 half-centuries throughout his career.

Ace batsmen Virat Kohli is second on the list of leading run-scorers and has 3586 runs in 97 innings. He recently slammed his maiden T20I century in the Asia Cup 2022 and has 32 half-centuries to go with it. He also holds the record of most 50-plus scores in T20Is.

New Zealander Martin Guptill is close third, and has amassed 3497 runs in 117 innings. He has scored two centuries along with 20 half-centuries.

India posted a mammoth total of 208 propelled by half-centuries of Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and a blinder of an innings from Surya Kumar Yadav in the match but Australia achieved the target as they barely allowed the run-rate to drop through the innings. (ANI)

