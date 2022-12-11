KL Rahul to lead after Rohit Sharma ruled out of 1st test against Bangladesh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): India's star batter KL Rahul will lead the side after captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the first test against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a tweet, informing about the changes to the Test squad. While Rohit has been ruled out of the test, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammed Shami have been ruled out of the series altogether.

Right-arm speedster Navdeep Saini and Uttar Pradesh's all-rounder Saurabh Kumar have been roped in as replacements for the two Indian players.

"Changes to #TeamIndia's squad for the Test series against Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma ruled out of 1st Test. KL Rahul to lead. Abhimanyu Easwaran named as replacement. Mohd Shami & Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Test series. Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar replace them," tweeted BCCI.



Bengal opener and captain Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as Rohit Sharma's replacement in the squad for the first test.

"India captain Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test," said BCCI in a media release.

The media also mentioned that Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat had been added to the squad.

"Fast bowler Mohd. Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are yet to fully recover from their respective shoulder and knee injuries and are ruled out of the Test series. The selectors have named Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar as replacements for Shami and Jadeja respectively. The selection committee has also added fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat to India's squad for the Test series," the release added.

India's updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, and Jaydev Unadkat. (ANI)

