KL Rahul's birthday wish for Athiya Shetty is pure love

India opening batter KL Rahul had a special birthday wish for Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty, and social media cannot get enough of the heartfelt post.

Wishing Athiya, Rahul posted a photo with her on Instagram and he captioned the post as: "Happy Birthday My @athiyashetty".

Rahul on Friday also interacted with Scotland players after the team's thumping win in the Group 2 match of Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball before Rahul and Rohit Sharma's firing knocks helped India defeat Scotland by eight wickets.

Moments after hitting a 19-ball 50 to take India home against Scotland, Rahul spent time speaking to some of the Scotland players as he shared his experience of playing at the top level against some of the best in the business.



Coming to the game, chasing 86, India got off to a firing start as the openers registered the fastest team fifty of the ongoing tournament.

India needed to chase 86 runs in 7.1 overs to better their net-run rate from Afghanistan but the Kohli-led side did the needful in 6.3 overs.

"We spoke about the 8-10 over bracket before the start, didn't want to really go too hard because if you lose wickets, then an extra 20 balls could cost. We thought that if they play naturally, runs will come quickly," said Kohli after the win.

Having registered a thumping win, Kohli and boys will now be keeping an eye on New Zealand vs Afghanistan match on Sunday.

"A dominating performance, something that we were striving to do again. Now it will be interesting to see what happens on 7th (November). Don't want to say a lot about today's performance, we know what we can do," said Kohli.


