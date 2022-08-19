"Knew I will be making comeback in this series": Deepak Chahar after helping India win against Zimbabwe

Harare [Zimbabwe], August 19 (ANI): After India clinched a thumping 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first ODI, pacer Deepak Chahar said that he knew that he will be makeing a comeback in this three-match ODI series.

KL Rahul-led India outplayed Zimbabwe in all three departments of the game to register a thumping 10-wicket victory at the Harare Sports Club here and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The Indian pacer was out of action since February 2022 but made a spectacular comeback in the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

The victory's foundation was laid by the bowlers especially Deepak, who bagged 3 for 27 in 7 overs, packing up the top three batters of Zimbabwe.

"Every time you make a comeback, it is important for any player to score runs, and take wickets. I was out with an injury for almost six months so I was looking for an opportunity to come and perform. I knew I will be making my comeback in this series, I played all the practice games, and I was bowling more than six overs. The day I started bowling, the first session I bowled was six overs," Chahar said in a post-match press conference.



"When you know you are going to play ODIs, your workload is like that. Before coming here, I played in two-three practice games and I bowled ten overs so yeah. It is difficult because you expect so much from yourself, you want to make a place for yourself," he added.

"If you are not playing for a long time, other guys get the chance and they perform well so they create a place for themselves. If you want to cement your place, you have to give performances on a consistent basis, the pressure is always there on a bowler. The player can just perform and it is the only thing in your control," Chahar said.

Speaking about his injury, Chahar said: "The selection for the T20 World Cup is not in my control, I do not know whether I will be selected or not. But skill-wise, I have worked really hard."

Talking about the match Indian pacer lauded the Zimbabwe batters and said that the hosts were at 50-5 but they fought hard and took their team's target to 189 which was good for them.

"Batters have to play extraordinary innings from there to set an extraordinary target. The wicket is quite good here, the only help you get from the wicket is early in the morning. When you lose the toss, and you lose wickets early on, then no team can really win the game from there. They were 50-5 and they scored 189, so it was good for them," Chahar said. (ANI)

