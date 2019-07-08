Knight wants 'honest conversations' with team after ODI series loss to Australia

Melbourne [Australia], July 8 (ANI): As Australia white-washed England in a three-match ODI series on Sunday, England skipper Heather Knight said she is looking to have 'honest conversations' with the team to deduce reasons for their loss.

"Individually and as a team we need to have some honest conversations and work out what has gone wrong for us. But we can't feel sorry for ourselves," Cricket.com.au quoted Knight as saying.

In the third ODI, England faced an embarrassing 194-run defeat after their whole batting line-up was bundled off on just 75 runs.

Elyse Perry was at her devastating best during the match as she sent seven English batswomen back to the pavilion and gave away just 22 runs in her 10 overs. Interestingly, this is the best ever ODI figures achieved by an Australian woman.

Australia and England, as a part of their multi-format Ashes series, will now come face to face for a one-off Test followed by three T20Is. The one-off Test match is scheduled to commence from 18 July while T20I series will kick-off from July 26.

After the ODI defeat, Knight is looking forward to turning things around.

"It hurts a lot but we have to turn this around very quickly and we believe we have the skill and character to turn it around," she said. (ANI)

