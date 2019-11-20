Kohli with MS Dhoni during training session (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter)
Kohli with MS Dhoni during training session (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter)

Kohli accuses Dhoni of stealing doubles from fielders at boundary

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian squad announcement for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against West Indies, skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared a cryptic tweet related to wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni and accused him of stealing doubles from fielders at the boundary.
Kohli shared the shared on Twitter and captioned the post as: "Partners in crime. Crime: stealing doubles from fielders at the boundary, Guess who".

In the image, Dhoni's face cannot be seen, but the caption given by Kohli makes it clear that he is talking about the former skipper.
The 38-year-old Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he last played competitive cricket during the World Cup.
He had to endure criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the tournament. Especially in the games against England and New Zealand (semi-final), he had to bear the brunt of netizens who deemed him as the reason for the Men in Blue's loss.
The Men in Blue recently played three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, and managed to come out triumphant.
India lost the first T20I against Bangladesh at Delhi, but the side managed to make a comeback in the next two matches to win the series 2-1.
The side is currently playing the two-match Test series against the Asian giants. India won the first Test by an innings and 130 runs.
Both the teams have now gone to Kolkata to play the day-night Test at Eden Gardens, and the game is scheduled to start from Friday, November 22.
India and West Indies are slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is. The series is scheduled to start on December 6 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Both the sides last played three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests earlier this year. The Men in Blue came out triumphant in each of the series.
In the Test series leg, skipper Virat Kohli had managed to become the most successful Indian captain as he surpassed MS Dhoni to achieve the feat. (ANI)

