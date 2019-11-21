India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter)
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter)

Kohli all set for 'historic' day-night Test against Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli is all set for the 'historic' day-night Test match against Bangladesh.
Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "Good practice gets you in sync. All set for the historic test."
India will play their first-ever day-night Test match, scheduled to commence on November 22 at Eden Garden. The match will be played with a pink ball.
During the pre-match press conference on Thursday, Kohli compared the buzz for the day-night Test to the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in 2016.
"It's a big occasion. We were excited about the pink-ball Test. Such big buzz for a match at Eden was created when we played against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in 2016. In that match also, big players came to see it and in this day-night match also felicitation and all is planned. A big crowd will give a boost to all players. People will enjoy the spectacle. We are lucky that we will be playing India's first-ever day-night Test," Kohli said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:13 IST

We didn't feel too much pressure: Josh Hazlewood

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 21 (ANI): After the conclusion of day one of the first Test against Pakistan, Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said they did not feel too much pressure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:46 IST

You've got nowhere to relax: Ponting warns Pakistan

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 21 (ANI): Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting issued a warning to Pakistan team saying that 'you've got nowhere to relax against this team'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:42 IST

Playing Indian seamers under lights would be a challenge: Mominul Haque

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Ahead of the day-night Test against India, Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque lauded the opponents' bowling lineup and said facing them under lights would be a challenge.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:06 IST

13th edition of I-League officially launched, to start from November 30

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The 13th edition of the I-League was launched during a ceremony held here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:01 IST

Waking up to see Test cricket takes you back to childhood: Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Ahead of India's first-ever day-night Test, skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday woke up early to witness the ongoing first Test between England and New Zealand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:57 IST

Loving England's new batting approach: Michael Vaughan

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Former player Michael Vaughan is loving England's new batting approach to Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:03 IST

As of now, no plan to shift T20I match out of Mumbai: MCA sources

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): With growing uncertainty over the upcoming T20I match between India and West Indies on December 6, sources within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday revealed that as of now, there is no plan to shift the match out of the city.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:47 IST

We fall, we break but then we rise: Shikhar Dhawan on his injury

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday said that dealing with injuries is always about how one responds to a situation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:23 IST

Sachin congratulates Chitharesh Natesan on becoming first Indian...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 : Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday congratulated Chitharesh Natesan on becoming the first Indian to win the Mr Universe title.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:50 IST

Our biggest motive to bring sporting culture in the country: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, on Thursday said that his motive is to bring the sporting culture in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:47 IST

Toss will be vital in the day-night Test, says Suresh Raina

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Ahead of the day-night Test between India and Bangladesh, left-handed batsman Suresh Raina on Thursday said that the toss would play a vital role in the match and the batsmen will have their task cut out as the pink-ball will help the bowlers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:16 IST

Brisbane Test: Australia bowls out Pakistan for 240 on day one

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 21 (ANI): Australia bowled out Pakistan for 240 on the first day of the first Test being played here at the Gabba.

Read More
iocl