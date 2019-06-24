Kohli and Bumrah likely to be rested for West Indies tour in ODI's and T20I

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested for the ODI and T20 series against West Indies, starting from August 3.

The Indian side is currently playing in the World Cup have won all their four matches and are placed at the third position of the World Cup standings with nine points.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told ANI that Kohli and Bumrah are likely to be on rest for the ODI and T20 series against West Indies.

Both the players will join the team prior to the Test series. India will play their first Test match from August 22 to 27.

From the start of this year, India is playing back-to-back series against Australia, New Zealand, and again with Australia before the World Cup.

India will start their Windies tour from August 3 and play three T20's, three ODI's and two Test matches. (ANI)