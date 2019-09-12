Former Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Kohli and Jaitley are inspirational figures: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:05 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday said that former Union Minister late Arun Jaitley and India skipper Virat Kohli are inspirational figures.
"It is a happy occasion that Feroz Shak Kotla stadium is being named after Arun Jaitley. He had a great passion for sports, especially cricket. He knew about every player. He contributed a lot to DDCA and I am happy that the stadium is being renamed after him," Rathore told reporters here.
"Also, a stand will be unveiled, which is named after a legendary cricketer, who is the current India team captain. For this also I congratulate DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association). They both are inspirational figures in some or the other way to all of us. I am very happy to be present here. I wish Virat and the Indian sports the very best," he added.
Former India player Ajay Jadeja also came to attend the event and called Kohli a 'special player.'
"He is a special player and special things will happen. His last a few years have been phenomenal. So it is nice to see somebody being recognised while he is still playing," added Jadeja.
Jadeja further said: "His (Jaitley) contribution is well known .... He did not only look at Delhi cricketers. For him, cricket was important whether it is a Delhi cricketer or any Indian cricketer." (ANI)

