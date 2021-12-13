Kohli appreciation post for Dhoni becomes most liked and retweeted tweet in sports in India during 2021

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The most retweeted and liked tweet in sports in India in 2021 was Virat Kohli's appreciation post for MS Dhoni's match-winning heroics during the IPL against the Delhi Capitals.

MS Dhoni had the cricket world buzzing with his final-over masterstroke against Delhi Capitals that carried Chennai Super Kings into the Indian Premier League 2021 final. Among the awe-struck fans was Virat Kohli -- India's Test captain himself who hailed his contemporary by calling him 'King' in an all-hearts appreciation tweet. This became the most retweeted and was also the most liked tweet in sports in 2021.

The methodology used by Twitter was based on the total number of retweets/likes by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 to November 15, 2021.

"Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight. @msdhoni," Kohli tweeted on October 10.



Most Tweeted about sporting events in India in 2021 was Tokyo 2020 followed by IPL 2021 and T20 World Cup. Paralympics and Euro 2020 rounded up the top-5 most talked about events on the micro-blogging site.

The sports fever drum rolled hard on the service, putting the spotlight on Indian athletes on Twitter. The most tweeted about Indian athletes featured India's Test skipper, Virat Kohli, followed by legendary cricketer MS Dhoni, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, T20& ODI skipper of Team India, Rohit Sharma, and former Indian batter Virendra Sehwag.

It was the year of the Olympics and Indian athletes served up a great volley of victories that won the hearts of their fans on Twitter. Badminton star and two-time medallist PV Sindhu became the 'most Tweeted about' Olympian athlete on Twitter in India in 2021. Taking the second spot under the same title was golden boy Neeraj Chopra, while the third podium finish was filled by bronze medal winner Bajrang Punia.

Star Indian athletes, LovlinaBorgohain and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu did not get a podium finish, but made it to the top 5 and inspired billions of young female athletes in India and across the world.

Just like their performance on the field, the men in Yellow also dominated off-field conversations on Twitter as they registered their fourth IPL title. Chennai Super Kings was the most tweeted about team on Twitter in 2021, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and event runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders. (ANI)

