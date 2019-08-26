Kohli becomes most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 26 (ANI): As India registered a comprehensive 318-run win over West Indies in the first Test of two-match series, skipper Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his cap, becoming the most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests.

Kohli went past former captain Sourav Ganguly to achieve the feat. This was Kohli's 12th overseas Test victory. He broke the record in his 26th match as skipper on foreign soil on Sunday. Ganguly had 11 Test wins from 28 matches.

Kohli, 30, is now tied with MS Dhoni for having the most number of victories in Tests. Both Kohli and Dhoni have 27 wins in the longest format of the game.

On day four of the Test, India resumed their innings at 185/3 and they went on to add 158 runs more to their tally to take the score up to 343 runs and gain a lead of 418 runs.

Kohli failed to add to his overnight score as he was dismissed at 51, but Ajinkya Rahane registered a century.

This ton by Rahane was his first in over two years. Hanuma Vihari was unable to score a century as he was dismissed for 93.

Windies batsmen failed to stay at the crease for long in the second innings and the entire team was bundled out in 27 overs. Jasprit Bumrah scalped five wickets for India in the second innings. India now have a 1-0 lead in the series.

India will take on the Caribbean side in the second Test, beginning August 30 at Jamaica. (ANI)

