India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter)
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter)

Kohli bowls over journalist with his cheeky response on Dhoni!

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:02 IST

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After winning the third and final Test against South Africa on Tuesday, India skipper Virat Kohli was seen at his candid best at the post-match press conference.
As India ended up winning the third Test on the fourth day, a journalist asked Kohli whether he would use the saved time to meet the hometown boy, MS Dhoni?
To make the entire room laugh out loud, Kohli replied: "He is back there in the change room. Come say hello".
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) shared the video on their Twitter handle and captioned the post as: "Reporter: When in Ranchi, a visit to the local boy's crib beckons? Virat: Be our guest #TeamIndia #INDvSA".
South Africa was not able to last for long on day four of the third and final Test of the series.
Resuming the day at 132/8, South Africa managed to last just twelve balls as spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem scalped the last two wickets of Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.
With this, India came away with the first-ever series whitewash against South Africa.
After the win, Dhoni visited the change room to congratulate the entire team for their winning run against the Proteas.
"Look who's here," BCCI tweeted.

Rohit Sharma was declared the Man of the Match and Man of the Series.
Sharma scored 529 runs in the three-match series and he broke several records in the entire series. He broke West Indies' cricketer Shimron Hetmyer's record of hitting the most number of sixes in a bilateral Test series.
He also became the second Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar to register three or more centuries in a three-match Test series.
India is now at the top of the World Test Championship with 240 points from six matches. The rest of the eight teams have combined 232 points.
The team will next take on Bangladesh in three T20Is and two Tests. The first T20I will be played on November 3 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:03 IST

Goalkeeper has to be focused throughout or it can be fatal:...

Zurich [Switzerland], Oct 22 (ANI): Liverpool's Alisson Becker has said that a goalkeeper has to be "focused throughout the match and he can't relax for a minute, or it can be fatal."

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:14 IST

French Open: Subhankar Dey advances to second round

Paris [France], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey advanced to the second round of the ongoing French Open after beating Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:07 IST

I have already told BFI to handle Nikhat Zareen's issue...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After boxer Nikhat Zareen wrote a letter to Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding a fair trial for Tokyo Olympics 2020, the minister on Tuesday said that he has told the Boxing Federation of India to handle the matter appropriately.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:50 IST

Excellent bunch of people to be with: Ravi Shastri lauds Indian team

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After whitewashing South Africa in three-match Test series on Tuesday, Indian coach Ravi Shastri lauded the team saying the side comprises excellent cricketers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:34 IST

Travis Head looks to limited overs cricket for Test return

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 22 (ANI): Australian cricketer Travis Head wants to play white-ball cricket in order to reclaim his Test spot.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:26 IST

This SA Test team is a concern for game: Michael Vaughan

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): South Africa's 0-3 drubbing at the hands of India in the three-match Test series has not gone down well with former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who on Tuesday said that the current Proteas lineup was a real concern for the game.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:58 IST

Umesh Yadav terms his knock as 'Diwali Dhamaka'

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Fast bowler Umesh Yadav termed his swashbuckling knock of 31 runs of 10 balls as 'Diwali Dhamaka' for fans.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:56 IST

France Football gives explanation over Neymar's omission from...

Leeds [UK], Oct 22 (ANI): France Football on Monday (local time) provided reasons for Brazil striker's Neymar's omission from nominations of the Ballon D'or.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:36 IST

Adam Lallana had a proper impact, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool [UK], Oct 22 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Adam Lallana for his 'proper impact' during the Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:14 IST

Bianca Andreescu becomes highest-ranked Canadian in Women's Tennis

Ottawa [Canada], Oct 22 (ANI): Tennis player Bianca Andreescu on Monday scripted history by becoming the highest-ranked Canadian ever in Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:49 IST

Yuvraj questions BCCI after Punjab's exit from Vijay Hazare Trophy

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday questioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not having a reserve day in the Vijay Hazare trophy after Punjab was denied a semi-final birth due to rain.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:09 IST

Indian bowling attack number one in the world, says Kohli's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After India's massive win in the third and final Test against South Africa, Rajkumar Sharma, childhood coach of skipper Virat Kohli, on Tuesday hailed India's bowling attack.

Read More
iocl