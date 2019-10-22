Kohli bowls over journalist with his cheeky response on Dhoni!

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After winning the third and final Test against South Africa on Tuesday, India skipper Virat Kohli was seen at his candid best at the post-match press conference.

As India ended up winning the third Test on the fourth day, a journalist asked Kohli whether he would use the saved time to meet the hometown boy, MS Dhoni?

To make the entire room laugh out loud, Kohli replied: "He is back there in the change room. Come say hello".

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) shared the video on their Twitter handle and captioned the post as: "Reporter: When in Ranchi, a visit to the local boy's crib beckons? Virat: Be our guest #TeamIndia #INDvSA".

South Africa was not able to last for long on day four of the third and final Test of the series.

Resuming the day at 132/8, South Africa managed to last just twelve balls as spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem scalped the last two wickets of Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

With this, India came away with the first-ever series whitewash against South Africa.

After the win, Dhoni visited the change room to congratulate the entire team for their winning run against the Proteas.

"Look who's here," BCCI tweeted.



Rohit Sharma was declared the Man of the Match and Man of the Series.

Sharma scored 529 runs in the three-match series and he broke several records in the entire series. He broke West Indies' cricketer Shimron Hetmyer's record of hitting the most number of sixes in a bilateral Test series.

He also became the second Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar to register three or more centuries in a three-match Test series.

India is now at the top of the World Test Championship with 240 points from six matches. The rest of the eight teams have combined 232 points.

The team will next take on Bangladesh in three T20Is and two Tests. The first T20I will be played on November 3 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (ANI)

