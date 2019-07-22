Kohli, Dhawan congratulate ISRO on launch of Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Monday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission -- Chandrayaan-2 -- from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "Another historic and proud moment for the nation as the #Chandrayaan 2 is launched Jai Hind #ISRO #IndiaMoonMission."



Dhawan, who was part of the Indian World Cup team, said it is a historic moment for India and congratulated ISRO team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan2.

"Indeed a historic moment for India. Congratulations to all the members of @isro for successfully launching #Chandrayaan2," Dhawan tweeted.



The spacecraft took off at 2.43 pm, exactly a week after the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected less than an hour before the launch.

ISRO had successfully completed the launch rehearsal of the Chandrayaan-2 mission on Saturday.

It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon.

Both Kohli and Dhawan are part of the Indian squad which will travel to West Indies. The 30-year-old Kohli will lead the team in all formats.

While Dhawan who was ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining an injury to his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb has returned for both ODIs and T20Is.

India will tour West Indies for three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests which are part of World Test Championship from August 3 to September 3. (ANI)

