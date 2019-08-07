Team India after winning T20Is (Photo/BCCI Twitter)
Team India after winning T20Is (Photo/BCCI Twitter)

Kohli eyes ODIs after 3-0 Windies T20Is sweep

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday termed the three T20I series win with a margin of 3-0 against West Indies as "top win".
Kohli shared team's victory picture with a caption, "Top win. Onto the odis now."

Indian skipper Kohli along with wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant stitched a 106-run partnership to take India to a comfortable position during the 146-run chase in the third T20I.
Pant's unbeaten 65 off 42 guided India to clean sweep the T20Is. When the team needed just three runs in the last over, the left-hander Pant hit a winning six to take his side over the line on Tuesday night (local time).
The wicket-keeper batsman, too, took to Twitter and posted pictures from the third game and wrote the winning margin, "3:0".

Spinner Krunal Pandya, who was adjudged Man of the Match in the second T20I and Player of the Series, expressed gratitude to his supporters.
"A series to remember Thanks for all the support and wishes," Pandya tweeted.

International Cricket Council (ICC) in a tweet said, "Another day, another trophy".

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to Instagram and posted the team's victory picture, saying, "Champions."

India, with an unassailable lead of 2-0 in Florida, beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I to seal the series. The Men in Blue will next take on the Caribbean side in three ODIs, starting August 8 at Providence stadium. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:11 IST

Diego Forlan announces retirement from professional football

London [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Uruguay forward player Diego Forlan announced retirement from professional football on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:10 IST

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur, staff not to get extension

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that the contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden will not get extensions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:30 IST

Wayne Rooney joins Derby County as player-coach

Derbyshire [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney will make an unexpected return to English football as a player-coach with Derby County in the upcoming season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:43 IST

'She was people's leader' - Condolences from sports fraternity...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences continue to pour in from sports fraternity for former External Affairs Minister and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:19 IST

Laurent Koscielny joins Ligue 1 side Bordeaux

London [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Arsenal's centre-back Laurent Koscielny on Tuesday left the team and will join Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:14 IST

Looking forward to seeing more performances from Rishabh Pant,...

Providence [Guyana], Aug 7 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli praised Rishabh Pant's batting in the third T20I against West Indies, saying he is looking forward to seeing more performances from the wicket-keeper batsman in the coming matches.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:16 IST

My best was not enough: Kieron Pollard

Guyana [West Indies], Aug 7 (ANI): After facing a 3-0 clean sweep at the hands of India in T20I series, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said that his knock in the last game was not enough to get his team over the line.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:56 IST

Guyana T20I: India defeat West Indies by seven wickets

Guyana [West Indies], Aug 7 (ANI): India won the three-match T20I series 3-0 against West Indies as the Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20I here at the Providence Stadium on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:11 IST

Sports fraternity condoles demise of Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday, and various personalities from the sports fraternity offered condolences on the demise of the 67-year-old leader.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:16 IST

BCCI Ethics Officer sends notice to Rahul Dravid over conflict...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Ethics Officer on Tuesday issued a notice to Rahul Dravid as Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjay Gupta filed a complaint against the former Indian cricketer levelling Conflict of Interest charges against him, a

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:00 IST

Guyana T20I: India win toss, elect to bowl first against Windies

Guyana [West Indies], Aug 6 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the third T20I here at the Providence Stadium on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 20:55 IST

Namibia replaces Zimbabwe in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019

Dubai [UAE], Aug 6 (ANI): Namibia will be competing in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 as the side has replaced Zimbabwe which was suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Read More
iocl