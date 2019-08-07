Kohli eyes ODIs after 3-0 Windies T20Is sweep

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday termed the three T20I series win with a margin of 3-0 against West Indies as "top win".

Kohli shared team's victory picture with a caption, "Top win. Onto the odis now."



Indian skipper Kohli along with wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant stitched a 106-run partnership to take India to a comfortable position during the 146-run chase in the third T20I.

Pant's unbeaten 65 off 42 guided India to clean sweep the T20Is. When the team needed just three runs in the last over, the left-hander Pant hit a winning six to take his side over the line on Tuesday night (local time).

The wicket-keeper batsman, too, took to Twitter and posted pictures from the third game and wrote the winning margin, "3:0".



Spinner Krunal Pandya, who was adjudged Man of the Match in the second T20I and Player of the Series, expressed gratitude to his supporters.

"A series to remember Thanks for all the support and wishes," Pandya tweeted.



International Cricket Council (ICC) in a tweet said, "Another day, another trophy".



All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to Instagram and posted the team's victory picture, saying, "Champions."



India, with an unassailable lead of 2-0 in Florida, beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I to seal the series. The Men in Blue will next take on the Caribbean side in three ODIs, starting August 8 at Providence stadium. (ANI)

