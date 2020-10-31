Kohli falls to Sandeep Sharma for seventh time in IPL

Sharjah [UAE], October 31 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed by pacer Sandeep Sharma once again in the ongoing match against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

This is the seventh time that the medium-pacer has managed to dismiss Kohli in the IPL.

In the 12 innings against Sandeep Sharma, Kohli has managed to score just 68 runs with a strike rate of 139. The batsman fell prey to the bowling of Sharma seven times.

In the ongoing match against SRH, Kohli managed to score just seven runs from seven balls. Sharma bowled an outswinger to Kohli, and the RCB skipper failed to keep his drive down and was caught at short extra cover by Kane Williamson.

Only one more batsman has managed to get out to a single bowler seven times in the IPL. Zaheer Khan has managed to dismiss MS Dhoni seven times in the Indian T20 tournament.



Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB had got the better of SRH in their clash earlier this season.

Virat Kohli-led side is in second place with 14 points while Hyderabad are at the seventh spot with 10 points.

Injured Vijay Shakar is out from the SRH team for the clash against RCB. On the other hand, Navdeep Saini comes in for Shivam Dube and Isuru Udana replaces Dale Steyn for Bangalore.

RCB playing XI: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH playing XI: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan. (ANI)

