Kohli feels better after turning vegetarian

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday revealed his fitness mantra and said he is proud to be a vegetarian now.

Taking to Twitter Kohli wrote, "Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I've never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian."



During his initial days of international cricket, Kohli was fond of chicken and he admitted that several times during media interaction.

Before 2013, 30-year-old batsman never gave importance to his fitness and as a result, he put on weight and lacked stamina during matches.

After 2013, Kohli intentionally shifted his focus to fitness, diet, and training. He is very punctual about his diet now which has given him a different character on and off the field.

Kohli is a highly admired athlete around the world as he is one of the most disciplined athlete of his generation.

India created history on Tuesday as they defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs to clean sweep 3-0 for the first time.

In the series, Kohli scored 317 runs. He also became the most successful Indian Test captain as he surpassed MS Dhoni after the win against West Indies in Jamaica. (ANI)

