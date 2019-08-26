India captain Virat Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli

Kohli feels workload management is most important thing in Test Championship

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:21 IST

Dubai [UAE], Aug 26 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli said that managing players' workload in the ICC World Test Championship is the 'most important thing'.
"That's probably the most important thing for us right now, managing workload of players," ICC quoted Kohli as saying.
Jasprit Bumrah displayed a brilliant form during India's massive 318-run victory over West Indies in the first Test match on Sunday. However, the pacer did not play the ODI series against West Indies.
Kohli said they wanted Bumrah to be fresh for the Test matches as he is going to be a 'key factor' for them in the Test Championship.
"That's why he (Bumrah) didn't play any white-ball cricket after the World Cup because we wanted him to be fresh for the Tests. He is going to be a key factor for us as long as the Test championship continues. We know how good a bowler he is. And the impact he can make in a spell," he said.
After winning the first Test, Kohli has become the most successful captain for India in overseas Tests.
Kohli credited his team and said nothing is possible without the team.
"It [captaincy] is a responsibility that I am fulfilling. It is a blessing that I am in a position where I can contribute to the team in more than one way. I like taking that responsibility, but nothing is possible without the team," Kohli said.
"If these guys hadn't bowled or batted the way they have, we wouldn't have won the Tests we have. The credit can't be taken away from them at all, because I am just making decisions on the field. Execution is in their hand. Always been a team game for us," he added.
The second Test between India and West Indies will commence from August 30. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:18 IST

From lowest of lows to highest of highs, Ben Stokes has seen it all

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The whole cricketing world is going gaga over England all-rounder Ben Stokes' heroics on the cricketing field in the past month, but the cricketer has seen his share of downfall and was initially known as the "bad boy" among the English cricket fans.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:48 IST

Antoine Griezmann made an impact, Valverde after Barcelona's 5-2...

Leeds [UK], Aug 26 (ANI): Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is satisfied with Antoine Griezmann's performance during club's 5-2 win over Real Betis in La Liga on Monday saying that the 28-year-old made an impact in the game.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:03 IST

One of the best: Jan Oblak hails Joao Felix

Leeds [UK], Aug 26 (ANI): Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has heaped praised on his teammate Joao Felix saying that the Portugal international has the potential of becoming 'one of the best'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:42 IST

Will visit LOC to seek peace, says Javed Miandad

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad said that he wants peace to be restored between India and Paksitan, adding that he will visit Line of Control (LOC) with other sportspersons to propagate peace at the border.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:31 IST

PV Sindhu made entire nation proud, says wrestler Sushil Kumar

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Wrestler Sushil Kumar on Monday lauded shuttler PV Sindhu for winning the gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:54 IST

Giampaolo looking to improve AC Milan's attacking after 1-0...

Milan [Italy], Aug 26 (ANI): After losing to Udinese by 1-0 in Serie A clash on Sunday, AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo is seeking improvement in team's attacking department.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:08 IST

Give knighthood to Stokes: Michael Vaughan to UK PM

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): As England all-rounder, Ben Stokes played a match-winning knock of 135 runs in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes, former Three Lions skipper Michael Vaughan has asked UK PM Boris Johnson to give the cricketer 'knighthood' right away.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:07 IST

It hurts, deal with it, move on: Tim Paine after loss against England

Dubai [UAE], Aug 26 (ANI): As England snatched victory from jaws of defeat to win the third Test in the ongoing Ashes, Australian skipper Tim Paine has said that the loss will hurt but the team needs to move on and focus on the next match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:19 IST

Kohli becomes most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 26 (ANI): As India registered a comprehensive 318-run win over West Indies in the first Test of two-match series, skipper Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his cap, becoming the most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:14 IST

Jimmy Neesham lauds Stokes in his own quirky manner

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): New Zealand's all-rounder Jimmy Neesham who is known for coming up with quirky tweets, on Monday lauded England all-rounder Ben Stokes in a unique manner.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 08:40 IST

Proud to be part of this team: Bumrah on win against Windies

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive 318-run win over West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah expressed joy to be a part of a team to register India's biggest win by margin overseas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 08:35 IST

Lampard gives me more freedom: Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic

Leeds [UK], Aug 26 (ANI): Chelsea's midfielder Mateo Kovacic said that team's coach Frank Lampard gives players more freedom to take the ball and play in an attacking manner.

Read More
iocl