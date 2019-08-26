Kohli feels workload management is most important thing in Test Championship

Dubai [UAE], Aug 26 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli said that managing players' workload in the ICC World Test Championship is the 'most important thing'.

"That's probably the most important thing for us right now, managing workload of players," ICC quoted Kohli as saying.

Jasprit Bumrah displayed a brilliant form during India's massive 318-run victory over West Indies in the first Test match on Sunday. However, the pacer did not play the ODI series against West Indies.

Kohli said they wanted Bumrah to be fresh for the Test matches as he is going to be a 'key factor' for them in the Test Championship.

"That's why he (Bumrah) didn't play any white-ball cricket after the World Cup because we wanted him to be fresh for the Tests. He is going to be a key factor for us as long as the Test championship continues. We know how good a bowler he is. And the impact he can make in a spell," he said.

After winning the first Test, Kohli has become the most successful captain for India in overseas Tests.

Kohli credited his team and said nothing is possible without the team.

"It [captaincy] is a responsibility that I am fulfilling. It is a blessing that I am in a position where I can contribute to the team in more than one way. I like taking that responsibility, but nothing is possible without the team," Kohli said.

"If these guys hadn't bowled or batted the way they have, we wouldn't have won the Tests we have. The credit can't be taken away from them at all, because I am just making decisions on the field. Execution is in their hand. Always been a team game for us," he added.

The second Test between India and West Indies will commence from August 30. (ANI)

