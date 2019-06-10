India's MS Dhoni inspecting the bails during a World Cup against Australia
India's MS Dhoni inspecting the bails during a World Cup against Australia

Kohli, Finch question the use of zing bails

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:44 IST

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch questioned the use of zing bails at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup following the fifth incident in 10 days of a batsman getting bowled but the light-up bails not being dislodged.
Veteran wicket-keeper MS Dhoni inspected how firmly the stumps had been hammered into the pitch after batsman David Warner edged the ball onto his foot and watched the ball roll back onto his stumps but the zing bails remained intact during a match between India and Australia on Sunday.
"This is not something which you expect at the international level. I think with the technology it's great. The lights come on and you know it's very precisely when you actually make something happen with the stumps," Kohli said after India's 36-run win over Australia at The Oval.
"But you literally have to smash the stumps really hard - and I'm saying that as a batsman ... and these are fast bowlers. These are not medium-pace bowlers," he added.
This incident comes after West Indies' Chris Gayle, South Africa's Quinton De Kock, Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, and Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin all survived in the same manner earlier.
However, the ICC have had insisted the zing bails, originally developed by an Adelaide-based technology company, are not heavier than the previously used wooden bails, cricket.com.au reported.
"MS said we checked the stump hole, as well. The stump was not in very hard, it was actually loose. So I don't know what's actually wrong with the stump, the outer coating of the stump. I have no idea what's going on... if the stump is too thick or too rigid - I have no idea. No team would like seeing stuff like that when you actually bowl a good ball and then you don't get the guy out... I haven't seen that happen (as) many times in," the Indian captain continued.
The light-up stumps are preferred by administrators as they help umpire the exact moment when a bail gets dislodged, especially during a close run-out or while judging stumping decisions.
Australia captain Finch said that this case could stir a sense of injustice in a key situation.
"We were on the right end of it today but... it's a bit unfair at times, isn't it. And I know David's hit the stumps pretty hard. But it does seem to be happening more and more, which is unfortunate, because you'd hate to see something like that happen in a World Cup final or a semi-final or something like that (when) you've done the hard work as a bowler or a fielding side to set a player up or get the mistake and it not be rewarded. I'm not sure what you can do. I don't know how much lighter they can make the bails," he said.
Australia will next meet Pakistan on June 12 at County Ground Taunton, while India will take on New Zealand on June 13 at Trent Bridge. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:48 IST

Zampa uses hand-warmers, says Finch after ball-tampering rumours

Melbourne [Australia], June 10 (ANI): Amid all the speculations regarding Australia spinner Adam Zampa tampering the ball on Sunday, skipper Aaron Finch came out in his support saying Zampa uses hand-warmers and have them in every game.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:33 IST

Laura Marsh completes 100 ODI matches

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Laura Marsh completed her 100 One-Day International (ODI) matches for England as she featured in the second ICC Women's Championship match against the West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:04 IST

ICC Women's C'ship: Shrubsole shines as England beat Windies by 121 runs

Worcester (Worcestershire) [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): Anya Shrubsole's late hitting with the bat before taking two early wickets helped England secure a comfortable 121-run victory over West Indies in a rain-hit ICC Women's Championship match at County Ground in Worcester.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:50 IST

Nuwan Pradeep dislocates finger, to miss match against Bangladesh

Dubai [UAE], June 10 (ANI): Sri Lanka faced a major blow ahead of their clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup as pacer Nuwan Pradeep will not feature in the game owing to his dislocated finger.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:18 IST

Nations League: Portugal beat Netherlands, lift title

Porto [Portugal], June 10 (ANI): Portugal defeated Netherlands by 1-0 to clinch the inaugural UEFA Nations League title here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 06:52 IST

Hamilton wins 7th Canadian GP after Vettel penalty

Montreal [Canada], Jun 10 (ANI): Lewis Hamilton on Sunday secured a record-breaking seventh win at the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix after Sebastian Vettel was penalised for dangerous driving against his rival.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 03:57 IST

It's a dream to have bowler like Bumrah: Bharat Arun

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): India's bowling coach Bharat Arun on Sunday heaped praises on his team's pace attack for dismantling Australia at The Oval in their second match of the World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 03:26 IST

CWC'19: India's all-round performance against Australia kicks...

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): After India displayed an all-round performance to brush aside Australia by 36 runs at The Oval on Sunday, Twitteratis are posting hilarious memes. From Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli's magnificent batting to Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's stupendous bowling, fans ap

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 02:48 IST

It's not acceptable: Virat Kohli on Steve Smith getting booed by crowd

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): After Virat Kohli won hearts on social media for his great gesture and sportsmanship spirit, where he signalled to the Indian fans not to jeer at Steve Smith, the Indian skipper on Sunday, said that such a thing was not acceptable.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 01:03 IST

Virat Kohli asks Indian fans to cheer instead of jeering Steve Smith

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have been involved in some bitter banter in the past, but the Indian skipper showed his true sportsmanship spirit when he gestured towards a section of the Indian fans to stop booing at the Australian captain and cheer for him instead.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 23:22 IST

CWC'19: Dhawan stars as India defeat Australia by 36 runs

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat, hitting a knock of 117 runs as India defeated Australia by 36 runs in their second match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Oval on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 22:59 IST

India announces U-19 squad for Tri-nation ODI series in England

Surat (Gujrat) [India], June 9 (ANI): All-India Junior Selection Committee on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming U-19 Tri-nation ODI series to be played against England and Bangladesh.

Read More
iocl