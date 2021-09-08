Kohli has got respect of all his players, they back him: Warne

London [UK], September 8 (ANI): Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has said that Virat Kohli has got the respect of the current Indian squad and that is the reason they all want to play for him and follow his lead.

The Virat Kohli-led side stormed to an emphatic 157-run win over England to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series. Indian bowlers delivered big time on the last day of the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval on Monday as the genius of mercurial Jasprit Bumrah, and all-around performance by Shardul Thakur in the match helped visitors in defeating England by 157 runs to gain a 2-1 in the five-match series.

"They look up to him. He's got the respect of all the players. They back him and they play for him. It's important for a captain that a team plays for you. I think the way Virat conducts himself, we've all got to say, 'Thank You Virat'. The way he's led them, he's made them believe; belief is such an important part of sports. Kohli gives his team the belief. Long live Test cricket while we've Virat Kohli," Warne told Sky Sports after the fourth Test concluded.



On the final day of the Oval Test, Kohli had also mocked the Barmy Army by pretending to play the trumpet following Jasprit Bumrah's delivery to dismiss Ollie Pope.

With the conditions good enough for batting, England openers got the hosts off to a decent start, with both scoring fifties, however, Shardul came into the attack and got rid of Burns in his first over of day 5. Shardul Thakur who was part of the Indian quartet in scoring more than 50 runs in the second innings, also dazzled with the ball as he sent back Joe Root to the pavilion later.

Hosts were still in the game until just after lunch on Day 5 when Jasprit Bumrah produced a glorious spell to give India a real shot at victory. India and England will now lock horns in the fifth and final Test, beginning September 10 at Manchester. (ANI)

