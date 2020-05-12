Kohli is much deeper than just a cricket player, says de Villiers

London [UK], May 12 (ANI): Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers has opened up on his friendship with Virat Kohli, saying the Indian captain is much deeper than just a cricketer.

De Villiers also said that he also keeps on having deep conversations with Kohli's wife, the Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.

"He is much deeper than just a cricket player, I think most people realise after a while that there's more to life than just cricket. I think we all fall into that bubble initially. But Virat's always been a thinker, he experiments with a lot of things, he loves trying new things out - gym wise, what he puts in his mouth. He thinks a lot about life after life - what's to come, the different religions, we talk about everything," ESPNCricinfo quoted de Villiers as saying to former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa during an Instagram Live session.

"We go pretty deep and his wife as well, Anushka, we have very deep conversations, which is fantastic. We talk about children and family. We are waiting for that first little Kohli to come. It's good friendship and we always find a way to talk about cricket as well, but 90% of the time we talk about other stuff. It's refreshing and in the middle of a very intense IPL tournament," he added.

Virat and de Villiers have been team-mates for a while now as both players represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli has played 177 matches for RCB so far and has managed to score 5,412 runs in the tournament.

He also picked up the Orange Cap in 2016 edition after scoring 973 runs, including four centuries and seven half-centuries.

On the other hand, de Villiers has played 126 matches for RCB and has registered 3,724 runs for the franchise.

Kohli and de Villiers have formed a lethal partnership over the years and the duo are the pillars of the RCB side.

However, RCB is yet to win an IPL trophy. (ANI)

