Kohli leads by example in all aspects of the game: Brian Lara

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:12 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara has lauded India captain Virat Kohli, saying that he leads by example in all aspects of the game.
He also opined that wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni set a solid base for the team and Kohli has taken the team forward.
"He leads by example in all aspects of the game. I think Indian cricket is heading in the right direction. He came off with a good background in MS Dhoni. He led the foundation for the team and Kohli has taken the team ahead," Lara told reporters on the sideline of the launch of Road Safety World Series.
"World cricket is a lot more competitive now. Australia, England, South Africa are all good teams. India would have to win matches for a long period of time if they want to be dominant," he added.
The 50-year-old Lara also said that the introduction of the World Test Championship will make the viewing experience of Test matches exciting for the spectators around the world.
India is on the top of the World Test Championship currently as they have 200 points from four matches.
"I think the World Test Championship should have started earlier. In my playing days, it became monotonous with all the travelling. In terms of Championship, there is a culminated end and I believe it should have happened earlier. But I am happy to see World Test Championship now and it will create more excitement for the spectators," Lara said.
The cricket spectators have been going gaga over the past few months looking at the rivalry between Kohli and Australia batsman Steve Smith.
Smith is currently on the top of ICC Test batsmen rankings with 937 points. However, Kohli is just one point away from dethroning Smith from the pole position.
Lara said that the rivalry between individuals is always exciting to see, but in the end, everyone wants their team to win.
"It is awesome to see the rivalry between batsmen. The rivalry has been existent between many batsmen in the past as well. The rivalry among individuals is great. But every team needs to win matches. It is a team game after all and every player will sacrifice personal gains to script a win for their teams," Lara said. (ANI)

