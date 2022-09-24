Kohli looking forward to battle in Hyderabad after win in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Star India batter Virat Kohli is relishing the win against Australia in the second T20I which helps the hosts level the series against visitors on Friday.

India defeated Australia by six wickets in the rain-curtailed second T20I to clinch the match and remain alive in the three-match series.

Kohli, who scored 11 off six balls, was visibly elated with the team's performance. The right-handed batter shared Team India's picture on the homegrown micro-blogging platform Koo app following the win.

"All square. See you in Hyderabad," Kohli captioned the post on Koo.



Australia had scored 90/5 in the 8 overs following Matthew Wade onslaught in the final few balls. However, Rohit Sharma played a captain knock as he smashed 46 off 20 balls to take India home.

India chased down the target in 7.2 overs with 4 balls to spare. Rohit's innings was studded with four fours and four glorious sixes.

The Indian skipper went past New Zealand's Martin Guptill to top the chart of batters with most sixes in T20Is.

Guptill with 172 sixes and former West Indies opener Chris Gayle with 124 sixes are behind Rohit. Meanwhile, Kohli is the only other Indian batter with more than 100 sixes in the shortest format of the game.

Coming back to the series, the third and final match also known as the decider will be played in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI)

