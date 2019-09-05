India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter)
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter)

Kohli posts shirtless picture, netizens mock if he just paid traffic challan

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday posted a shirtless picture of himself on Twitter, but netizens saw it as an opportunity to poke fun and asked the cricketer is he just paid a traffic violation challan.
On Tuesday, Dinesh Madan was charged Rs 23,000 as Challan for not wearing a helmet and not carrying Registration Certificate (RC) by the Gurugram traffic police. The incident had triggered a flurry of memes on social media and Kohli's fans were quick to connect his picture with the hefty fine.
"As long as we look within, we won't need to seek anything outside," Kohli wrote along side the photo in which he seated in a dimly lit area showing off his well-toned body.

Immediately after, Twitterverse started commenting on his post, suggesting that he may have to had to pay a fat fine.
"Who else is calculating the amount of #TrafficFines for this picture," a Twitter user commented.

"World's richest cricketer after paying traffic challans," another Twitter user wrote.

"Looks like you just paid a Challan," another user commented.

"This is not a photoshoot, Chiku has just paid Challan," another user commented.

"That's the stage we will be in after traffic police fine us for drink and drive," another commented.

India recently defeated West Indies 2-0 in the two-match Test series, which was a part of the World Test Championship (WTC).
With this win, Kohli became the most successful Indian Test captain. He now has 28 Test wins from 48 matches and he surpassed MS Dhoni who had 27 wins from 60 matches.
In the series, Kohli had also gone past former skipper Sourav Ganguly to become the most successful Indian captain in overseas Test matches.
The 30-year-old Kohli is currently the number one ranked ODI batsman and number two ranked Test batsman. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:20 IST

"We can come back," says English bowler Craig Overton

Dubai [UAE], Sept 5 (ANI): England bowler Craig Overton has vouched for getting early breakthroughs on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test match after Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne revived the Australian innings in a rain-affected first day at Old Trafford.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:39 IST

Kashmiri girl Ishrat Akhtar to represent India at Asia-Oceania...

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Ishrat Akhtar, a resident of Baramulla in the Kashmir Valley, will be representing India at the Asia Oceania Wheelchair Basketball Championship, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju confirmed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:52 IST

George Linde replaces JJ Smuts in Proteas squad for T20I series...

Cape Town [South Africa], Sep 5 (ANI): Uncapped spinner George Linde has replaced Jon Jon Smuts in the South Africa squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:17 IST

Marnus Labuschagne heaps praise on Steve Smith

Dubai [UAE], Sep 5 (ANI): Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne heaped praise on teammate Steven Smith, saying the batsman is very proactive which makes the task of the bowlers very hard.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:05 IST

Tendulkar pays homage to coach Ramakant Achrekar on Teachers' Day

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday paid homage to his late coach Ramakant Achrekar on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:29 IST

US Open: Rafael Nadal enters semi-finals

New York [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Wednesday (local time) entered the semi-finals of the ongoing US Open as he defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in the quarter-final match.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:23 IST

Rashid Khan becomes the youngest Test captain

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sep 5 (ANI): Spinner Rashid Khan on Thursday led Afghanistan for the first time in a Test Match and has broken a 15-year-old record to become the youngest cricketer to lead a side in the longest format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Coming under BCCI, the turning point for women's cricket in...

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Mithali Raj, known as the pioneer of women's cricket in India feels that coming under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was a turning point for the women's sport in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Odisha-based Anupama Swain wins bronze in World Martial Arts...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Woman athlete Anupama Swain who qualified for 2022 Asian Games by winning a bronze medal in the recently concluded World Martial Arts Mastership Jiu-Jitsu has said that the achievement was a proud moment for her as she was the only Indian to participate in t

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:57 IST

ISSF World Cup winners Abhishek Verma, Deepak Kumar accorded a...

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Indian shooting contingent who made the country proud in the recently concluded International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Rio World Cup by winning 5 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals were accorded a rousing welcomed on returning to Delhi on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:36 IST

No delay in disbursing reward money to players, says Rijiju

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): In a bid to boost the morale of the players, the government has decided to give 'reward money' to athletes who make it big at the international events at the earliest.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:11 IST

US Open: Belinda Bencic thrashes Donna Vekic to reach semifinals

New York [USA], Sept 5 (ANI): Switzerland's Belinda Bencic thrashed Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinal match of the ongoing US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl