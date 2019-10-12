India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
Kohli, Rahane made Temba Bavuma's wish come true after three years

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane made Temba Bavuma's wish come true after three years.
Kohli smashed a double century on Friday and formed a 178-run partnership with Rahane on day two of the second Test match against South Africa. Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 254 while Rahane scored 59 runs.
Back in 2016, the duo displayed a somewhat similar performance as they formed a 365-run partnership against New Zealand.
Lauding their partnership, Bavuma, in 2016, had tweeted: "Kohli & Rahane, could watch these guys bat all day #masterclass #indvsnz."

In that match, Kohli scored 211 runs and Rahane had accumulated 188 runs. India had registered a massive 321-run victory over the Kiwis.
In the ongoing match, India declared their first innings on 601/5 and the visitors are currently playing 144/7 on after the completion of 50 overs. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:33 IST

