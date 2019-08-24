India skipper Virat Kohli
Kohli reading 'Detox Your Ego' in dressing room leaves netizens in splits

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen reading a book titled 'Detox Your Ego' inside the dressing room during India's first innings against West Indies on day two of the first Test match at Antigua and the image immediately went viral on Twitter.
Many fans took to the platform to voice their opinion.
"Just trying to think of who would have convinced Virat Kohli to read that "Detox your Ego" book. #WIvIND #INDvWI," one fan tweeted.

"Not the first time a Cricketer reading 'Detox Your Ego' #WIvIND," another fan tweeted.

"Detox Your Ego. Book Sponsored by Rohit Sharma? #WIvIND," one Twitter user wrote.

"Kohli reading a book "Detox Your Ego" Wonderful," another user commented.

"Did "Detox your Ego" Book writer/publisher plan this intentionally to promote his book? You know with the "Brand Virat Kohli" thing, you can't take this out of the picture #WIvIND," one fan tweeted.

"A book gifted by his Friend Mr.Sharma @imVkohli @ImRo45 @vikrantgupta73
#INDvsWI #WIvIND @BCCI #detoxyourego @AnushkaSharma," another user tweeted.

Before the start of India-West Indies series, there were reports suggesting a rift between Kohli and Sharma.
However, at the pre-departure press conference, Kohli denied the reports saying, "If I do not like a person or if I am insecure of a person, you will see that on my face or in my behaviour towards that person and that is how simple it is. I have always praised Rohit whenever I have had an opportunity because I believe he is that good. We have had no issues."
"If the team environment is not good, then the kind of game we are playing for the last two-three years, it would have not been possible. I know how important the dressing room atmosphere, the trust factor is to succeed in international cricket. Our journey from number seven to number one and such consistent performance in the ODI cricket, it cannot happen without camaraderie, respect, and understanding," he had said.
On day two of the first Test, India managed to post 297 runs on the board as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a knock of 58 runs and was involved in a 60-run stand with Ishant Sharma.
India displayed a clinical performance with the ball in hand as they reduced Windies to 189/8 in the first innings.
Ishant scalped five wickets as he dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Kemar Roach.
West Indies will resume day three at 189/8, still 108 runs behind India.
Kohli had a record-breaking run in the ODI series as he scored 234 runs in the ODIs.
He became the first batsman to record 20,000 international runs in a single decade. During the ODI series, he also became the highest run-getter against Windies in the 50-over format.
The 30-year-old also went past Sourav Ganguly to become second-highest run-scorer for India in ODI cricket. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:46 IST

iocl