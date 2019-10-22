Kohli reveals factors to maintain winning culture and standard of Indian cricket

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli said that check on players' workload and bench strength are the two factors which the team needs to maintain as the culture and standard of Indian cricket, which has been going on for years.

"We have become a multi-dimensional team now. It is not one thing that you need to counter when you play against us... The only thing we need to keep a check on is workloads and make sure that we have enough bench strength to keep this culture and standard of Indian cricket going for years," Kohli said during the post-match media interaction here on Tuesday.

India won the third Test against South Africa by an innings and 202 runs. With this, the hosts white-washed the Proteas in a three-match Test series. This is the first time India have registered a series whitewash against South Africa in Test cricket history.

The team was only two wickets away from the victory on day four and did not take much time to secure the win.

Kohli expressed his elation over the team's performance as he said: "All three matches were good and we were not all-out in any of the match and we won by 3-0. It is a wonderful team performance and it is rare to see that whoever is getting the chance, he is delivering the performance."

The 30-year-old stated that they have created a culture where players put the team over their personal milestones.

"We are happy that we have created a culture where players do not think about themselves and think about the team and because of this, such performances are possible. When you play for yourself, you play under pressure or become desperate but when you think about team performance, there is a collective performance," he said.

Kohli also said: "In my opinion, we should have 5 Test centres. In Test cricket, teams coming into India should know that they are going to play at these 5 centres, these are the pitches and crowds to expect." (ANI)

