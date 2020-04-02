Kohli reveals story behind nickname 'Chiku' and how Dhoni made it famous

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that it was MS Dhoni who made his nickname famous from behind the stumps while revealing the story behind how he got the name 'Chiku'.

Kohli joined England batsman Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram Live video session where both the cricketers discussed a range of topics.

Commenting on how his nickname got famous, Kohli said: "MS (Dhoni) has sort of made my nickname famous from behind the stumps. In the stumps pic, people pick up."

The captain also revealed that it was his first-class cricket coach, who nicknamed him Chiku.

"I got this nickname from the coach that we had in the state team, in the Ranji trophy. I used to have big cheeks back then and I got my hairs cut very short and I have big ears," Kohli said.

"So, my cheeks and ears stood out and we just to have a comic in India called champak. There was a rabbit in that comic and that character's name was Chiku. So, the coach called me Chiku because I had big ears and that is where the nickname came from," he added. (ANI)

