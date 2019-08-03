India skipper Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli

Kohli sets sights on T20 World Cup

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:45 IST

Florida [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): After the semi-final exit in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India skipper Virat Kohli has shifted his focus to the forthcoming T20 World Cup, slated to be played in Australia next year.
Kohli said that they want to build their confidence from the game they will be playing before the competition and all their focus will be to figure out their best 15 players.
"We have 25-26 games before the T20 World Cup and we want to look at all the games to build a solid combination - conditions-based, obviously, because when you play in Australia, the combination will be different. And according to your team's strength, and how a player is performing in different conditions, this is what we're trying to figure out. It's a very normal process in cricket at this level that whatever games you have, you use it to build towards that global tournament," Kohli said during a press conference here on Friday.
"Having said that, there's no match that you take lightly because you want results as well. As a team, if you are looking at building the confidence, then results should follow the processes and combinations. So, it boils down to the players eventually. Whoever plays and in whatever combination and with how much responsibility they play and how they deliver for the team. On these things it depends that how you, as a team, result-wise, process-wise and combination-wise move forward. That's our focus till next year that we figure out our best 15 and our best 11," he added.
Moreover, Kohli is not worried about their performance in the shortest format of the game as he feels India Premier League have given sufficient exposure to players.
"I think the good thing is with T20 cricket we're not really worried about the mindset of the players because having played IPL back home for so many years and being good performers in the T20 format, these guys have a lot of composure," Kohli said.
"Especially playing on small fields in India where the pitches are good and they play in front of 40-50 thousand people regularly. So, they get the best of the players in the world out or they score against them. So, I don't think it is going to be too daunting or too intimidating for them to be regularly playing T20 cricket at the international level," he added.
Kohli praised the players calling them 'proven performers'.
"All these are proven performers and we actually have a lot of belief in their ability. We know giving the ball to anyone at any stage of the game, they'll do the job. Everyone is a professional here and they have come because of a lot of T20 experience and that is why these players are backed. If you look at the IPL you will have so many options, but you choose 15 which are the best. That's what it was down to. And you expect them to do the job on the day," Kohli said.
The first T20I international match between India and West Indies will be played today at Central Broward Regional Park in Florida. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:39 IST

Adil Rashid withdraws from Yorkshire's Vitality Blast squad due...

Yorkshire [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): England spinner Adil Rashid on Friday withdrew his name from Yorkshire's Vitality Blast due to his shoulder injury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:35 IST

Stephanie Frappart will be first female referee to officiate...

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 2 (ANI): France's Stephanie Frappart will become the first female referee to officiate a men's UEFA final match between Liverpool and Chelsea, later this month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:17 IST

CPL 2019: Carlos Brathwaite to lead St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Basseterre [Saint Kitts and Nevis], Aug 2 (ANI): West Indies T20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite to lead his side St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:13 IST

Disappointed to be out for rest of home season, says Mark Wood

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): England pacer Mark Wood on Friday expressed disappointment on being out for the rest of the home season, including the Ashes, after suffering a knee injury during the World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:10 IST

Safe travel Queensland's finest: Lauren Winfield tells her...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): England batter Lauren Winfield on Friday conveyed safe travel to her "friends before foes" and Australia's Beth Mooney and Delissa Kimmince following the conclusion of Women's Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:39 IST

Alex Blackwell steps down as Lancashire Thunder head coach

Manchester [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer Alex Blackwell on Friday stepped down as head coach of Lancashire Thunder, a team that competes in KIA Super League.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:00 IST

KSL: Sophie Molineux withdraws from Southern Vipers

Southampton [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Australia left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux on Friday withdrew from Southern Vipers after suffering an injury ahead of the Kia Super League (KSL), starting August 6.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:59 IST

Mark Wood ruled out of Ashes due to knee injury

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): England pacer Mark Wood was on Friday ruled out of the Ashes series against Australia due to a knee injury he suffered during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:00 IST

Jason Mohammed replaces injured Andre Russell for first two T20...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda] Aug 2 (ANI): Cricket West Indies on Friday announced Jason Mohammed as a replacement of injured Andre Russell in the squad for the first two T20I against India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:55 IST

Thailand Open: Rankireddy-Shetty secure semi-finals berth

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI): Indian men's pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated South Korean Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae 21-17, 17-21, 21-19 in the ongoing Thailand Open on Friday and advanced to the semi-final stage.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:36 IST

Ronaldo is most complete player: Virat Kohli

Zurich [Switzerland], Aug 2 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said that Portuguese forward player Christiano Ronaldo is the most complete player he had ever seen.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:27 IST

Queen spotted celebrating England's maiden World Cup win

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Celebrating England's maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup win, a fan dressed up as Queen Elizabeth was spotted with a replica trophy on day two of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

Read More
iocl