Kohli shares image with teammates before team’s departure

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:07 IST

No issues, says Kohli denying rift with Rohit Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): India captain on Monday rejected reports of a rift between him and his deputy Rohit Sharma and said such reports were "disrespectful" and sought to take the cricket team's efforts back while they were trying to take it to the top.