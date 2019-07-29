Kohli shares image with teammates before team’s departure
Kohli shares image with teammates before team’s departure

Kohli shares image with teammates before team's departure

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 23:38 IST

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli posted a picture with his team before leaving for Miami. The men in blue from there will catch another flight to Florida where they will play first two T20Is against West Indies.
Virat Kohli tweeted an image of him along with KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, and others captioning it as 'Miami bound'.

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan also tweeted an image with his opening partner Rohit Sharma and wrote: "All set for West Indies with my partner - The Hit-man!"

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests which are part of World Test Championship from August 3 to September 3.
T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini
Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:17 IST

Faf du Plessis says starting WTC against India is tough

Cape Town [South Africa], July 29 (ANI): South Africa will start their ICC World Test Championship against India and skipper Faf du Plessis said that it is a tough start to the Championship for them.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:07 IST

Disqualified members of BCCI hold meeting, discuss future course...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A meeting took place here on Monday where the disqualified members of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and state cricket associations participated.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:07 IST

No issues, says Kohli denying rift with Rohit Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): India captain on Monday rejected reports of a rift between him and his deputy Rohit Sharma and said such reports were "disrespectful" and sought to take the cricket team's efforts back while they were trying to take it to the top.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:22 IST

ICC World Test Championship will give meaning to every series,...

Dubai [UAE], July 29 (ANI): Former New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori on Monday said the introduction of the ICC World Test Championship will give meaning to every series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:44 IST

Cricketing boards welcome ICC World Test Championship

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Cricketing boards on Monday welcomed the launch of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), beginning August 1 with the first Ashes Test between Australia and England.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:34 IST

Broad says Smith and Warner make the game a 'better spectacle'

Melbourne [Australia], July 29 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad said he is delighted that Australia's Steve Smith and David Warner are playing in the Ashes as it will make the game a better spectacle.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:24 IST

Delhi cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant reunite!

New Delhi [India], July 29: Delhi Capitals duo and Indian crickters Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant on Monday catch up as team India assemble to leave for the multi-format series against West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:44 IST

Ponting urges Khawaja to impose himself more in the game

Melbourne [Australia], July 29 (ANI): Ahead of the Ashes, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has shared a piece of advice with Usman Khawaja, saying that the 32-year-old batsman should impose himself more in the game.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:24 IST

Josh Hazlewood praises 'class player' Joe Root ahead of Ashes

Melbourne [Australia], July 29 (ANI): Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood termed England batsman Joe Root as a 'class player' and said that the 28-year-old does not have any weakness in his game.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:19 IST

Megan Schutt spends quality time with wife after winning Women's Ashes

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt is "needy" of love and her Instagram post is proof!

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:01 IST

India U19 squad for Youth Asia Cup 2019 announced

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): India's U19 squad has been announced for the upcoming Youth Asia Cup 2019 after the All-India Junior Selection Committee met in the UK on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:37 IST

Jurgen Klopp hails Harvey Elliott

Leeds [UK], July 29 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lavishly praised Harvey Elliott, who made his debut on Sunday against Napoli, saying that the 16-year-old is a 'fine, fine footballer'.

Read More
iocl