Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ Kohli's Instagram)
Kohli shares throwback picture from his teenage days

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): After smashing an unbeaten half-century in the second T20I against South Africa, Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a major throwback picture of himself from his younger days.
"Me looking at my younger self going. #throwback #16yearsold" Kohli tweeted.

The first image is of a 16-year-old Kohli posing for a photograph, while the other shows the Indian skipper as we know him today.
Kohli has set a benchmark in the Indian cricket team when it comes to fitness. The flamboyant batsman has always been vocal about inculcating the habit of eating right and staying fit.
On Wednesday, Kohli became the highest T20I run-getter after he played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs as India defeated South Africa by seven wickets.
Kohli has now 2,441 runs under his belt in the shortest format of the game from 77 matches, surpassing his teammate Rohit Sharma, who has 2,434 runs from 97 matches. The third position is held by New Zealand batter Martin Guptill with 2,283 runs.
The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played on September 22 at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. (ANI)

