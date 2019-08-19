Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ Virat Kohli Instagram)
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ Virat Kohli Instagram)

Kohli shares throwback picture on completing 11 years in international cricket

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): As the Indian skipper completed 11 years in international cricket on Sunday, he shared a throwback picture from his debut match and expressed gratitude for all the success he has been able to achieve.
"From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after on this present day in 2019, I couldn't have dreamt of the blessings god has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path. #forevergrateful," Kohli posted on Instagram.

Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008. He made just 12 runs in his first match.
The batsman who made his first century in 2009, now has the second most number of tons in ODI cricket.
Kohli currently has 43 centuries in the 50-over format and he is just behind Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.
The right-handed batsman is currently the number one ranked batsman in both the ODI and Test formats.
The 30-year-old Kohli has been in a record-breaking spree as in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies when he became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade.
He also became the second-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs and he achieved the feat of becoming the highest-scorer against Windies in ODIs.
Kohli went on to make his T20I debut in 2010, whereas he played his first Test in 2011.
Kohli has so far played 239 ODIs, 77 Tests and 70 T20Is for the country. He currently has 11,520 ODI runs, 6613 Test runs and 2369 T20I runs. (ANI)

