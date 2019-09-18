Kohli, Shastri felicitate BCCI's chief curator Daljit Singh

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday felicitated BCCI's chief curator Daljit Singh for his 'unparalleled services' to the Indian cricket here at the PCA stadium.

"#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli & Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc felicitate BCCI Chief Curator Daljit Singh for his unparalleled services to Indian Cricket," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.

#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli & Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc felicitate BCCI Chief Curator Daljit Singh for his unparalleled services to Indian Cricket. pic.twitter.com/H28lxdsnuF — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2019



Singh was felicitated ahead of the second T20I between India and South Africa. The first T20I of the three-match series was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday.

In the second T20I, India won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

South Africa's playing XI: Quinton de Kock (capt & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi. (ANI)