Kohli sweats it out in practice session ahead of rescheduled fifth Test against England

Leicester [UK], June 22 (ANI): India batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared a glimpse from his training session as he was seen preparing for the upcoming rescheduled fifth Test against England at Old Trafford starting on July 1.

India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test next month but before that the visitors have started training upon arriving.

Kohli, the former India captain, on Tuesday shared pictures from his training session on the Koo app.



"Practice well. Stay happy," Kohli captioned the post on the Koo app.

Kohli was the skipper of Team India when the five-match Test series against England was originally played in 2021.

Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin could not board the flight to England after being tested positive for COVID-`19. The off-spinner came to Mumbai to travel with the Test team on June 16 but now he is in quarantine.

The 35-year-old will only join the Test squad after meeting all protocol requirements. The rest of the members of the Indian Test squad are already in Leicester and training has begun in Leicestershire County Ground where they will play a 4-day practice match from June 24.

India currently leads the Test series 2-1. The fifth Test match, which was supposed to be held in Old Trafford, Manchester last year, was cancelled due to COVID-19. (ANI)

