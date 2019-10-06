Kohli terms Test victory over SA as 'special'

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After India's emphatic 203-run victory over South Africa in the first Test, skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday termed the win as special.

With this win, India has now consolidated its position at the top of World Test Championship standings. The team now has 160 points from three matches.

"Special win in Vizag. On to the next one now," Kohli tweeted.



Resuming day five at 11/1, South Africa lost its next two wickets pretty cheaply and were reduced to 20/3.

Theunis de Bruyn (10) was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin whereas Temba Bavuma was clean bowled by Mohammad Shami.

Skipper Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram stitched a brief partnership of 32 runs, but their stint at the crease was ended by Shami as he rattled the stumps of du Plessis (13).

The centurion from the first innings Quinton De Kock was dismissed for a duck by Shami and South Africa was reduced to 60/5.

Set batsman Markram (39), Vernon Philander (0), Keshav Maharaj (0) were dismissed in the same over by Ravindra Jadeja and Proteas was reduced to 70/8 in the 27th over.

Senuran Muthuswamy and Dane Piedt ensured Proteas do not lose any more wickets before the lunch break and the side went into the interval at a score of 117/8.

After the lunch break, both Piedt and Muthuswamy frustrated the Indian bowling attack as the duo put on 91 runs for the ninth wicket. Shami finally provided the breakthrough for India as he dismissed Piedt (56) in the 60th over reducing Proteas to 161/9.

For the last wicket, Kagiso Rabada and Muthuswamy added 30 runs, but finally, the breakthrough was provided by Shami in 64th over, handing India a win by over 200 runs.

Shami finished the innings with five-wickets to his name.

India and South Africa will next take on each other in the second Test, slated to begin from October 10. (ANI)

